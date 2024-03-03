Dublin KFC Ordered to Pay €2,000 for Discriminating Against Woman with Assistance Dog

A KFC restaurant in Dublin has been mandated by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to pay €2,000 in compensation to Maria Rosita Apaza Machaca for discrimination due to her vision impairment. In April 2023, Machaca was informed by the restaurant staff that her assistance dog was not allowed, leading to a ruling of discrimination on grounds of disability by the WRC.

Incident Details and Immediate Reactions

During the incident on April 25th, 2023, Machaca was approached by a KFC staff member and was incorrectly told that her assistance dog could not remain on the premises. This confrontation led to Machaca feeling intimidated and disrespected, causing her to leave the restaurant in distress. Scotco, the operator of the KFC restaurant, admitted at a WRC hearing that Machaca had been poorly treated, offering her a formal apology for the incident.

Workplace Relations Commission's Findings

The WRC discovered that the misunderstanding stemmed from a lack of awareness and training regarding the accommodation of people with disabilities. Despite the presence of a sign permitting assistance dogs, the staff member's actions were driven by misinformation. The commission emphasized the critical role of assistance dogs in signaling disabilities to prevent discrimination, highlighting the importance of proper training and information for employees.

Actions Taken and Compensation Awarded

Following the incident, Scotco has implemented a new procedure for employees to handle similar situations and provided training to the involved staff member. The WRC awarded Machaca €2,000 in compensation and directed the restaurant to have its Employee Code of Conduct and training on discrimination ratified by a disability rights organization, stressing the need for increased awareness and accommodation for people with disabilities in the service industry.