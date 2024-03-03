Drunken Duo in Newcastle Station Incident Face Magistrates: Fines Issued

Two men, Regimentas Seliokas, 31, and Mindaugas Nesukaitis, 30, faced Newcastle Magistrates' Court this week, charged with being drunk and disorderly at Newcastle Central Station. The incident, occurring on January 7, saw the pair refusing to leave the premises, leading to their arrest. Both men, found to be in a highly intoxicated state, pleaded guilty to the charges, communicating through a Lithuanian interpreter.

Advertisment

Incident Overview

On the afternoon of January 7, police were summoned to Newcastle Central Station due to reports of two men causing a disturbance. Seliokas and Nesukaitis, unable to board a train due to their intoxication levels, became belligerent when asked to vacate the station. Prosecutor Stephen Davies highlighted their refusal to leave despite repeated requests, noting the presence of the public during the altercation.

Court Proceedings and Sentencing

Advertisment

Unrepresented at their court appearance, both defendants expressed regret for their actions via an interpreter. Nesukaitis, from Eden Vale, Sunderland, and Seliokas, from Dene Street, Pallion, Sunderland, were each given a six-month conditional discharge. Additionally, they were ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £26 surcharge, marking a financial repercussion for their disorderly conduct.

Reflections and Implications

This case underscores the consequences of public intoxication and the legal system's approach to handling such incidents. While the penalties imposed may seem lenient, they serve as a deterrent, emphasizing the importance of responsible behavior in public spaces. The incident at Newcastle Central Station not only disrupted the peace but also highlighted the challenges law enforcement and judicial systems face in maintaining order.