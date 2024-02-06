Drug Dealer Maria Suzanne Parnell Ordered to Repay Illicit Earnings

Convicted drug dealer, 55-year-old Maria Suzanne Parnell of Semley, Wiltshire, has been directed by the law to return over £9,000 gained from her illicit activities. This ruling came after a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court. Parnell, who had previously confessed to charges of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, was sentenced to 42 months behind bars in 2022. The recent court order follows the determination that Parnell had profited to the tune of £53,309.90 from her criminal endeavors.

Arrest and Seizure

The decisive moment came on July 31, 2019, when officers halted and searched Parnell's vehicle in Shaftesbury. The search led to the discovery of £850 in cash and drugs valued at approximately £12,700. Consequently, she was charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and one count of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

The Repayment Order

According to the court's directive, Parnell has a three-month window to repay the ordered total of £9,537.66. Failure to comply with this order would result in an additional six-month prison term. This ruling underscores the court's determination to recover assets accumulated through criminal endeavors.

The Power of POCA

Speaking on the case, Detective Constable Scott Brimicombe reiterated the law enforcement's resolution to seize assets acquired through illegal means. He emphasized the potency of the Proceeds of Crime legislation in confiscating unlawful earnings from criminals. Furthermore, he stated that the case would be subject to future review to identify any additional assets acquired by the defendant.