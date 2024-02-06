Drama Unfolds in N10 Billion Fraud Trial as Witness Falls Ill

In a startling turn of events, Ali Bello, the nephew of the former Governor of Kogi, found himself in the midst of a whirlwind trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Bello, along with Dauda Suleiman and Abdulsalami Hudu, stands accused of a staggering N10 billion fraud, a charge brought forth by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The trial took an unexpected turn when Rabiu Tafada, a Bureau De Change operator and a key witness for the prosecution, fell ill amid his testimony.

Charges and Allegations

Bello and his co-accused are charged with gross misappropriation and money laundering, involving an illicit withdrawal of N10.2 billion from the Kogi state treasury for personal use. This act is punishable under the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, putting the defendants under serious scrutiny. The trial remains crucial given the magnitude of the alleged fraud and its potential implications on the governance and financial integrity of the Kogi State.

A Dramatic Turn

The prosecution's case took a dramatic turn when Tafada, who was led in evidence by prosecuting counsel Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, could not recall specifics of his transactions with the defendants. Adding to the drama, Tafada disclaimed responsibility for the entries in the transaction books presented in the court, attributing the record-keeping to his employees. Amid questioning, Tafada expressed discomfort, citing high blood pressure as the cause of his sudden illness, and was provided water by the court.

Trial Adjourned

The defense counsel objected to the tendering of the documents in evidence, choosing wisely to reserve their arguments for the final address. With Tafada's health condition and the need for him to review the transactions recorded by his staff, the trial has been adjourned until February 13, 22, and 23. The adjournment allows Tafada time to recover and also enables all parties to further prepare for the trial's resumption.