Disturbance in Mississauga Leads to Arrest and Discovery of Loaded Handgun

In the tranquil city of Mississauga, Ontario, an otherwise mundane early morning was punctuated by an incident that sent shockwaves through the community. On February 3rd, Peel police officers were summoned to a disturbance near Destination Drive and Dubonet Drive. Despite the suspect having fled the scene prior to police arrival, the combined forces of Peel police and their Halton counterparts ensured his swift apprehension.

Loaded Firearm Unearthed

In the wake of the suspect's arrest, the subsequent investigation unveiled a chilling discovery. Concealed within the suspect's possession was a loaded compact Glock 43 9-mm handgun, accompanied by nine rounds of ammunition. For a city renowned for its safety, this revelation came as an unsettling shock.

Suspect Faces Multiple Charges

The suspect, an 18-year-old man from Burlington, now faces a daunting array of charges. These include uttering threats to damage property, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with knowledge of a firearm within, and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose.

Police Seek Assistance

In order to further their investigation, Peel police are calling upon the public for assistance. Those with additional information are encouraged to establish contact at a specified phone number and extension. In a world where community safety is paramount, the role of the public in assisting law enforcement is crucial.