Dhaka Crackdown: 19 Detained Over Non-Compliance with Fire Safety in Restaurants

In an unprecedented move, Dhaka police have detained 19 individuals linked to restaurant buildings in the Dhanmondi area for flouting fire safety norms and breaching the Bangladesh National Building Code. This action follows the tragic Bailey Road fire incident that claimed 46 lives, sparking widespread outrage over the capital's unsafe buildings.

Immediate Response to Bailey Road Tragedy

The police operation, extending to Gulshan and Basundhara areas, targets establishments failing to uphold mandatory fire safety standards. Refatul Islam, assistant commissioner of the New Market Zone, emphasized the determination to rectify the perilous oversight in building regulations that contributed to the recent catastrophe. The Bailey Road incident, where a fire exacerbated by flammable gas cylinders led to numerous fatalities, has been a wake-up call for the city's enforcement agencies.

Government's Stance on Building Safety

In response to the outcry, the government has announced stringent measures against approximately 20,000 buildings across Dhaka for compromising on fire safety. Collaborative efforts among Rajuk, the fire service, and law enforcement aim to prevent future disasters, especially with the summer season approaching. The Fire Service's implementation of 17-point recommendations underscores the urgency of addressing the risks posed by hazardous buildings in the capital.

Proposals for Enhanced Safety Measures

The Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) has advocated for the introduction of a red notice system to flag unsafe buildings, criticizing the prioritization of profit at the expense of safety. The Bailey Road tragedy has highlighted the deficiencies in fire safety measures and the lack of coordinated action among city agencies. BIP's call for revising setback requirements and mandating planning assessments for different building uses signifies a pivotal shift towards ensuring the structural integrity and safety of Dhaka's buildings.

The crackdown on non-compliant buildings in Dhaka symbolizes a critical step forward in safeguarding the city's residents against fire hazards. While these measures reflect a reactive approach to a long-standing issue, they also present an opportunity for systemic change. By prioritizing safety over profit and enforcing rigorous standards, Dhaka can aim to prevent the recurrence of such devastating incidents.