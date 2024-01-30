Deputy Attorney General of Guam, Gary 'Frank' Gumataotao, Passes Away at 69

A revered figure in Guam's legal and business circles, Deputy Attorney General Gary 'Frank' Gumataotao, has died at 69. His passing was announced in a press release by the Office of the Attorney General of Guam, which commemorated his unwavering dedication to public service and his enduring legacy.

Gumataotao's Illustrious Career

Following his graduation with a bachelor's degree in marketing and management from Old Dominion University, Gumataotao went on to earn his law degree from Washington and Lee University. His career saw him serving twice as the deputy attorney general, under Attorney General Douglas Moylan's first and second terms. As a private law practitioner, Gumataotao specialized in areas including bankruptcy and probate cases.

A Respected Figure

Known for his candid and opinionated nature, Gumataotao was a man unafraid to stand up for truth and justice. His colleagues remember him as a generous and kind individual. His generosity extended beyond his professional responsibilities, often assisting others in need.

Remembering Gary 'Frank' Gumataotao

Gumataotao's passing is deeply mourned by the community and his colleagues who remember him as a stalwart advocate of justice and a compassionate human being. His demise leaves an irreplaceable void in Guam's legal fraternity and business community.