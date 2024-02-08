Delhi High Court Upholds Forest Preservation, Halts Unauthorized Constructions

In a landmark judgment emphasizing the vital role of Delhi's forests as the city's 'green lungs,' the Delhi High Court has issued a stern warning against unauthorized constructions and encroachments within these areas. As the capital grapples with pollution causing suffering and death, the court's decision underlines the urgency of restoring and preserving these natural havens.

A Battle for Breath

As Delhi's air quality continues to plummet, the High Court's recent ruling serves as a clarion call for environmental preservation. The court acknowledged the detrimental effects of pollution on the city's denizens, stating that "no one is allowed to stay in forest areas" and ordering the eviction of those currently residing there.

The declaration came during a public interest litigation (PIL) hearing concerning the protection of ancient monuments, specifically the Ashiq Allah Dargah in Mehrauli. The structure is claimed to date back to 1317 AD and includes the chillah of Baba Farid, a revered Sufi saint.

Preserving Heritage or Encroaching Forests?

The court noted recent developments such as the addition of new tiles to the Dargah, indicating that these are not ancient structures but new constructions. This observation raises questions about the distinction between preserving heritage and encroaching upon forested areas.

During the hearing, the court also observed a dense colony built within the forest. The bench was firm in its stance against fresh constructions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the integrity of these natural spaces.

A Call for Collective Responsibility

The Delhi High Court has urged those living in forest areas or owning premises there, including shrines and temples, to vacate for the betterment of public health. This call underscores the collective responsibility of society in preserving the environment.

The PIL, filed by Himanshu Damle and another individual, sought protection for ancient monuments. However, the court disposed of the plea with an assurance that structures declared as part of the national heritage will be preserved and not demolished.

In conclusion, the Delhi High Court's decision highlights the critical need to balance heritage preservation with environmental conservation. It sends a clear message: the health of Delhi's citizens hinges on the preservation of its forests, and any actions that threaten this delicate equilibrium will not be tolerated.