Delhi High Court Orders IBA to Ensure Consistent SOP Implementation for Reporting Fraud

The Delhi High Court has mandated the Indian Banks Association (IBA) to ensure consistent adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) pertaining to the disclosure of fraudulent transactions to law enforcement agencies. This order was issued amidst hearings of lawsuits by trademark and brand owners against the misuse of their designations through deceptive domain names.

Consistency in SOP Implementation

The court highlighted an existing SOP, but its implementation was found to be inconsistent across the banks. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had earlier organized a meeting following the court's directive, yet improved information sharing on fraudulent activities was still identified as a necessity. Both the IBA and the RBI are cognizant of the issue.

Notice Issued to IBA's Senior Advisor

A formal notice has been issued to the IBA's Senior Advisor, who will represent the stance of the banks in the next court hearing slated for April 6. Earlier, the court had instructed the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs to augment coordination among Cyber Crime Cells against fraudulent transactions.

RBI's Role in Preventing Malpractices

The RBI has been urged to curb malpractices involving bank accounts held by third parties under the names of reputable companies. The court is also seeking a clarification from the RBI on the feasibility of guidelines that would necessitate banks to verify beneficiary names or billing details for transactions, beyond just the account numbers.