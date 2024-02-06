Debating Live-In Relationships: Legal Safeguard or Privacy Breach?

NewsBreak's panel discussion, hosted by Vasudha Venugopal, brought to light the complex debate surrounding the registration of live-in relationships. Panelists Aashutosh Srivastava, Dr. Akriti Bhatia, and Khushbu Jain offered diverse perspectives on whether such registration serves as a legal safeguard or a breach of personal privacy.

Uttarakhand's Bold Legislative Move

The Uttarakhand government has introduced a bill in the State assembly aimed at governing live-in relationships. The proposed legislation not only seeks to penalize unregistered live-in relationships with a prison term, but also outlines permissible and prohibited conduct in relationships across various faiths. The legislation also extends its purview to other aspects like marriage, divorce, and inheritance within the state.

The Uniform Civil Code and Live-In Relationships

The bill is a part of the government's initiative to introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. It proposes a shared norm on marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance for all citizens, excluding the Scheduled Tribes. The UCC bill mandates the registration of live-in relationships and includes provisions for the legitimacy of children born from such relationships, maintenance for women in live-in relationships, and penalties for non-compliance with the registration requirement.

Opposition and Support for the Bill

The opposition has expressed discontent with the lack of a thorough debate on the bill. However, if passed, the bill would become the first such legislation to be implemented in an Indian state after Independence. The ongoing session of the State Assembly has been convened specifically for the passage of the UCC bill, making Uttarakhand potentially the first state in the country after Independence to adopt the UCC. The proposed legislation has elicited both support and opposition, leading to protests and debates within the House.