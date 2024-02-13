Death in Custody: A Shoplifting Incident Turns Tragic in Georgia

In a tragic turn of events, Robert Cornelious Powell, a 32-year-old Brooklyn native, lost his life while in police custody in Georgia. The incident occurred on February 13, 2024, following an alleged shoplifting incident at a Target store in Cumming.

Advertisment

A Shoplifting Incident Turns Fatal

Powell, who had been visiting Georgia, was accused of shoplifting from the Target store. Upon the store's loss prevention team alerting the Forsyth County 911, the police were dispatched to the scene. In an attempt to evade arrest, Powell initially ran from the officers but later surrendered without incident.

An Unforeseen Deterioration of Health

Advertisment

During the arrest, the officers noticed an injury on Powell's leg and that he was having trouble breathing. Despite these health concerns, the arrest proceeded smoothly. However, Powell's condition worsened soon after, and EMS was called to provide medical assistance.

Quote from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation: "Mr. Powell became unresponsive while at the hospital, and despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he was pronounced dead."

An Ongoing Investigation

Advertisment

As of now, the exact cause of Powell's death remains undetermined, and his body has been transported to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has taken up the case and is currently looking into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Forsyth County District Attorney's Office will review the case once the GBI investigation concludes. As the investigation unfolds, the public awaits answers to the questions surrounding Powell's untimely demise.

In this tragic incident, a shoplifting accusation resulted in the loss of a life, raising concerns about law enforcement practices and the treatment of individuals in their custody. As the GBI continues its investigation, it is crucial to uncover the truth behind the events leading to Robert Cornelious Powell's death.