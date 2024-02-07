D.C. Resident Pleads Guilty to Child Cruelty and Felony Strangulation Charges

Keenan Smith, a 42-year-old Washington, D.C. resident, has entered a guilty plea to charges of second-degree child cruelty and felony strangulation. Stemming from a chilling incident that transpired on November 17, 2023, the case has provoked a wave of concern within the community. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Matthew Graves, announced this plea, marking a significant step in the legal proceedings related to this case.

Advertisment

Details of the Case

The details of the assault are disturbing: Smith reportedly grabbed and strangled a child, an action that led to the victim's loss of consciousness. As a result of Smith's violent act, the child was thrown to the floor, hitting their head. Smith managed to escape the scene following the assault, leaving the unconscious child behind.

However, justice began to take its course when Smith was apprehended and has been in custody since January 23, 2024. Throughout this period, the Metropolitan Police Department has been diligently conducting the investigation, leaving no stone unturned.

Advertisment

Upcoming Sentencing

As the legal proceedings are drawing to a close, the sentencing has been set for April 5, 2024, by U.S. Superior Court Judge Lynn Leibovitz. Smith is facing a potential maximum sentence of 15 years—up to five years for the strangulation charge and up to ten years for child cruelty. However, the final decision on the sentencing will be guided by advisory Sentencing Guidelines and statutory factors.

Prosecution and Response

The prosecution of the case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly K. Smith of the Domestic Violence Unit. As the community looks on with bated breath, the hope for justice for the young victim remains high. This case serves as a grim reminder of the necessity to protect the most vulnerable members of society from such heinous acts of violence.