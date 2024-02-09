Dad's Place Church Emerges Victorious in Legal Battle Over 24-hour Homeless Ministry

In a landmark decision, Dad's Place, a church in Bryan, Ohio, has emerged victorious in its legal battle against city officials who threatened criminal charges over its 24-hour homeless ministry. The ministry, which began operations in March 2023, found itself in the crosshairs of the city administration due to zoning permit issues.

A Legal Tussle and Triumph

The church filed a lawsuit in January after the city issued a seven-day ultimatum to resolve the zoning issues or face criminal charges against Pastor Chris Avell. The city's stance was firm, stating that necessary permits for residential use were unlikely to be granted. However, in a dramatic turn of events, the city officials conceded last week, agreeing not to pursue any criminal action against the church.

The city's change of heart comes as a relief to Dad's Place, which had argued that the police themselves were directing homeless individuals to the ministry. The agreement now allows the church to seek zoning permits for the ministry's residential use, while the city acknowledges the church's commitment to ensuring safe delivery of services.

Safety Measures and Temporary Closure

As part of the agreement, Dad's Place is temporarily closing its residential ministry while implementing additional safety measures. The church is also working diligently to secure the required zoning permits. This temporary closure is a small price to pay for the ministry's continued operation, according to Pastor Avell.

The city had cited multiple police responses to the ministry for various incidents as a reason for the zoning permit denial. However, with the new agreement in place, the city and the church are working together to find a resolution that ensures the safety and well-being of both the homeless and the Bryan community.

A Step Forward in Service

Pastor Avell expressed his gratitude for the support the church has received throughout this legal battle. "We are grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our community and those in need," he said. "We look forward to working with the city to find a long-term solution that benefits everyone."

The legal victory for Dad's Place is not just a win for the church, but also a beacon of hope for the homeless in Bryan. As the church navigates the zoning permit process and implements additional safety measures, it remains steadfast in its mission to serve the community.

In the coming weeks, the city and Dad's Place will continue their negotiations to finalize the details of the ministry's operation. This collaboration between the church and the city is a testament to the power of dialogue and compromise in resolving complex issues.

As the dust settles on this legal battle, Dad's Place stands as a symbol of resilience and compassion in Bryan, Ohio. The church's unwavering commitment to serving the homeless, even in the face of legal threats, is a powerful reminder of the importance of community support and engagement.