Cross-Border Arrack Trade Flourishes in Tirupattur Despite Police Crackdowns

In a revealing development from Tirupattur district, illicit arrack sellers continue to thrive, leveraging the porous border with Andhra Pradesh to conduct their business, despite ongoing police raids aimed at curbing the trade. This activity is particularly rampant near Vaniyambadi, where locals have devised a system to bypass law enforcement and satisfy their liquor needs.

Advertisment

Thriving Illegal Trade

According to sources, minibus services from Vaniyambadi to Velathigamanipenda village, a 20km stretch close to the Andhra Pradesh border, act as conduits for tipplers seeking to purchase arrack. These minibuses reportedly wait for up to 30 minutes to transport drinkers back from secluded drinking spots within the region. With sachets of arrack being sold—offering one free for every four purchased at Rs 50 each—the trade shows no signs of waning. Despite the presence of check posts at Velathigamanipenda and Anna Nagar, little has been done to effectively stem the flow of illicit liquor into Tamil Nadu.

Community Impact and Police Response

Advertisment

The unchecked operation of this illegal business has not only facilitated the accessibility of arrack but also posed significant challenges for local communities, especially women passengers who express concerns over safety due to the presence of inebriated individuals. These activities underscore a systemic issue, with past efforts to curb such practices through vehicle checks proving largely ineffective. Meanwhile, the local prohibition police cite recent changes in personnel and lack of awareness of ongoing illicit activities as reasons for the current situation. A recent raid in Goripallam and Devarajuram villages, which led to the destruction of significant quantities of arrack, points to sporadic enforcement efforts that have yet to address the root of the problem.

Looking Ahead

This persistent issue at the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border highlights the challenges law enforcement faces in combating the illicit liquor trade. The adaptability of arrack sellers and the continued demand for their product suggest that without a comprehensive strategy involving community engagement and stricter enforcement, the trade will likely continue to flourish. As the region grapples with this issue, the impact on local communities and the effectiveness of police interventions remain areas of concern, prompting a reevaluation of current strategies to address this enduring problem.