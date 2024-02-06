Court of Appeal Upholds High Court Verdict Favoring 260 Policemen in Dispute with Bank of Zambia

In a landmark verdict, the Court of Appeal in Zambia dismissed an appeal lodged by the Bank of Zambia (BoZ), thereby upholding a previous High Court ruling. The case in question involved 260 former police officers who had been seconded to the central bank and were seeking remuneration for their allowances. As a result of the Court of Appeal's decision, the officers now stand to receive the allowances they claimed, marking a significant legal victory.

Dispute's Genesis

The dispute arose when the 260 officers, originally enlisted in the police force, were seconded to the Bank of Zambia. While serving in their additional roles at the central bank, the officers claimed that their allowances had not been paid. This led to the officers filing a legal claim against the BoZ, seeking compensation for the unpaid allowances.

In response to the claim, the BoZ contested the officers' demands in the High Court. However, the court ruled in favor of the officers, declaring them entitled to the allowances they had claimed. Undeterred, the BoZ appealed against this decision in the Court of Appeal, only to face another defeat. The Court of Appeal upheld the High Court's judgment, thereby ensuring the officers would receive their due allowances.

Implications of the Verdict

This verdict represents more than just a victory for the 260 officers. It underscores the obligation of employers to honor the financial entitlements of their employees, especially in situations where the employees have been assigned additional roles beyond their primary duties. The ruling serves as a precedent, illuminating the legal pathways that employees can pursue when their financial rights are violated. This case has potentially far-reaching implications for employer-employee relations, particularly within Zambia's financial sector.