Convicted Felon Sentenced in Norfolk for Illegal Firearm Modifications

In Norfolk, Virginia, a significant legal proceeding has come to a close with Joquan Dominick Owens, a 26-year-old convicted felon, receiving a prison sentence for possessing a firearm with illegal modifications. This case underscores the stringent measures law enforcement and judicial systems are taking against illegal firearm modifications, particularly those that significantly increase a weapon's firing capability.

Incident Overview

On May 4, 2022, a Norfolk police officer identified Owens standing by a vehicle, holding a pistol, at the intersection of Monticello Avenue and 28th Street. Recognizing Owens as a convicted felon from previous encounters, the officer approached him, prompting Owens to flee on foot. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a pistol in the trunk, modified with an extended magazine trigger activator, also known as an auto sear. This modification allows a firearm to discharge multiple rounds with a single trigger pull. Further investigation revealed that the firearm had been reported stolen.

Legal Proceedings and Outcome

Owens pleaded guilty to charges of possessing a firearm as a convicted, non-violent felon, and for possessing a trigger activator. The court sentenced him to two years and three months in prison. An additional one year and nine months sentence was suspended, conditional on Owens completing two years of supervised probation and maintaining good behavior for three years following his release. Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi emphasized the seriousness with which the possession of trigger activators is regarded, highlighting the commitment to imposing sanctions that match the gravity of such crimes.

Implications and Future Outlook

This case serves as a stark reminder of the legal consequences of possessing firearms with illegal modifications, especially for convicted felons. The law's firm stance on such modifications, particularly those that can significantly increase a weapon's lethality, reflects growing concerns over gun violence and the proliferation of illegal firearms. As authorities continue to clamp down on illegal firearm modifications, this case might herald stricter enforcement and harsher penalties for similar offenses in the future, potentially deterring would-be offenders.

The sentencing of Joquan Dominick Owens not only brings closure to this particular case but also signals a broader commitment to public safety and the rule of law. By taking a strong stance against illegal firearm modifications, Norfolk's legal and law enforcement communities are sending a clear message about the seriousness of such offenses and the unwavering dedication to combatting gun violence at every turn.