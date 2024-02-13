Clinton Sanko to Lead Baker Donelson's Chattanooga Office: A New Era in the City's Legal Landscape

Clinton Sanko Takes the Helm at Baker Donelson's Chattanooga Office: A New Chapter in the City's Legal Landscape

In a significant move for the local legal community, Clinton Sanko has been appointed as the Managing Shareholder of Baker Donelson's Chattanooga office, effective February 13, 2024. Sanko will spearhead the firm's operations in Chattanooga, driving its growth and expansion in the region.

A Seasoned Litigator Takes the Reins

Sanko, a seasoned trial lawyer with a focus on complex litigation and eDiscovery advocacy, is no stranger to the challenges and rewards of leading a prominent law firm. He brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to client service to his new role.

"I am honored to lead the exceptional team at Baker Donelson's Chattanooga office," said Sanko. "Our firm is known for its collaborative and innovative approach, and I look forward to building upon this foundation as we continue to serve our clients' needs and grow our presence in the region."

A Legacy of Excellence

Sanko succeeds Russell W. Gray, who has served as the Managing Shareholder since 2018. Under Gray's leadership, the Chattanooga office has flourished, expanding its roster of talented attorneys and solidifying its position as a trusted advisor to clients in various industries.

Gray will continue to focus on labor and employment, and commercial litigation matters, leveraging his extensive experience to serve clients and mentor junior attorneys.

A Diverse Team of Nationally Recognized Attorneys

With over 70 employees and nearly 40 attorneys, the Chattanooga office boasts a diverse team of nationally recognized lawyers, each with a unique set of skills and expertise. From healthcare and tax law to intellectual property and environmental regulation, the firm's attorneys are well-equipped to handle a wide range of legal challenges.

Sanko is eager to harness this collective talent and drive the firm's continued success. "Our team is our greatest asset," he said. "I am committed to fostering a collaborative and innovative environment where our attorneys can thrive and deliver exceptional results for our clients."

As Sanko embarks on his new role, the legal community in Chattanooga looks forward to seeing the impact of his leadership on the firm and the broader community.

