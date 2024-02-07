City of Camden Finance Director Arrested for Tax Evasion

Debra Ann Courtney, a 63-year-old businesswoman and the City of Camden's director of finance, has been arrested for tax evasion and related charges in South Carolina. The arrest marks the first tax crime-related arrest of 2024 by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR), which arrested 20 people for similar charges in 2023.

Tax Evasion Charges

Courtney is accused of underreporting over $2 million in liquor sales at her sports bar, Gadgets of Lugoff, from 2019 to 2022, resulting in an evasion of $238,384 in state taxes. She is also charged with failing to pay income taxes withheld from employees for over ten years. The charges she faces include income tax evasion, failure to file tax returns, and failure to account for and pay withholding tax.

Potential Penalties

Each of the counts Courtney is charged with carries potential penalties of up to five years in prison or fines. The SCDOR has emphasized its commitment to fair tax law enforcement and the prevention of increased tax burdens on compliant taxpayers.

Courtney's Role in Kershaw County

Having been a municipal employee in Kershaw County since 1998, Courtney's arrest has raised eyebrows. Notably, she was involved in a controversial utility rate hike in 2022. Following her arrest, Courtney has been placed on administrative leave.