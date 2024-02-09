Child Predator Brian David Smith Sentenced to 14 Years for Sexual Abuse and Indecent Images

Brian David Smith, a 57-year-old convicted sex offender, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison with an additional three years on extended license. His crimes, which involved the sexual abuse of a child and the possession of indecent images, were uncovered during a sting operation by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU).

The Sting Operation

In October 2019, Smith engaged in an online chat with an undercover officer from NEROCU. During their conversation, he revealed that he had sexually abused a child. The discussion didn't end there; Smith went on to arrange a meeting with who he believed to be a 12-year-old girl for the purpose of committing further abuse.

On November 2019, Smith arrived at the pre-arranged location, expecting to meet his intended victim. Instead, he was met by NEROCU officers who promptly arrested him. At the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of sex toys, sweets, and a mobile phone.

The Uncovering of Past Abuse

A search of Smith's home in Morecambe led to the discovery of indecent images of children and extreme pornographic images on multiple devices. This evidence, along with the testimony of the child he had previously abused, painted a disturbing picture of his crimes.

The victim, who was just eight years old when the abuse started, confirmed the abuse. She bravely shared her story, revealing that the abuse continued until she attempted suicide.

The Sentencing and Aftermath

Smith was convicted of rape, indecent assault, arranging or facilitating a sexual offence, and making indecent images of children. He is now subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must sign the Sex Offender's Register for life.

PC Jill Woodley commended the victim's bravery and emphasized the danger Smith poses to children. Detective Inspector Leonard from NEROCU highlighted the success of the operation in protecting children and ensuring justice.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against child sexual abuse. It underscores the importance of vigilance, the bravery of victims who come forward, and the tireless work of law enforcement agencies in bringing perpetrators to justice.

As Brian David Smith begins his sentence, the hope is that his victim can find some measure of peace, knowing that her abuser is behind bars. Meanwhile, the work to protect children from predators like Smith continues, a testament to the enduring commitment of those dedicated to safeguarding the most vulnerable members of our society.