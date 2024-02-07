Child in Critical Condition after Palgarup Crash: Police Seek Witnesses

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 30, a traffic mishap unfolded on the South Western Highway in Palgarup, north of Manjimup, leaving a three-year-old boy in critical condition. The violent collision, involving a white Holden Commodore sedan, a white Mack prime mover, and a white Toyota LandCruiser, has sparked a thorough investigation by the Western Australian Police's Major Crash Investigation Section.

Witness Appeal Launched

Police officers have made a public appeal, seeking any witnesses or individuals possessing information about the incident. The urgency of the investigation has been amplified due to the dire condition of the young child involved. The boy, who was a passenger in the Holden Commodore, was airlifted to Perth Children's Hospital where he remains in a critical state.

Unraveling the Incident

Authorities are keen to uncover the precise circumstances that led to the crash. The incident occurred at around 7:15 am, a time when the highway is often bustling with commuters. A clear understanding of the sequence of events leading up to the crash is pivotal in attributing responsibility and preventing future incidents of a similar nature.

Community Response

The incident has elicited a significant response from the local community. The involvement of such a young child has heightened the emotional intensity of the situation. The ongoing police investigation will aim to bring clarity to this tragic incident and ensure all necessary steps are taken to determine accountability.