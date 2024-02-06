Chelan County Prosecutor Clears Wenatchee Officer over Chumstick Highway Standoff

In an investigation that reverberated through Chelan County, Wenatchee police officer, Sgt. Cory Bernaiche, has been vindicated of any malfeasance by County Prosecutor, Robert Sealby. The ruling arrives in the wake of an 18-hour standoff that unfolded on the Chumstick Highway the previous year.

Standoff Details and Bernaiche's Involvement

The incident involved Abel Wilkes, who later received a sentence of nearly four years for second-degree assault. The tension escalated when Sgt. Bernaiche discharged his rifle three times at Wilkes, who was reportedly aiming his weapon at the East Cascades SWAT team members. However, Wilkes remained unhurt. The Central Basin Investigative Team, comprising various law enforcement agencies from the North Central Washington region, compiled a comprehensive report about the standoff. This report was subsequently dispatched to Prosecutor Sealby for a criminal evaluation of Bernaiche's actions.

Prosecutor Sealby's Conclusion

Sealby's review concluded that Sgt. Bernaiche's use of deadly force was justified and executed in good faith. The prosecutor's analysis found Bernaiche had acted neither recklessly nor negligently, nor with malice. His motivations were rooted in self-preservation and the safety of his fellow officers.

The Standoff's Genesis

The standoff was initiated when Wilkes, 48 years old at that time, barricaded himself inside his trailer. This was in response to a SWAT team reacting to a call about an unruly individual discharging shots. Earlier, Wilkes had brandished a rifle at his landlord, which triggered the initial call. The deadlock ended when Wilkes surrendered after the SWAT team used a bearcat tractor to dismantle sections of the trailer, exposing his hiding spot in the crawl space with his dog. Prior to this, the officers had made attempts to defuse the situation with verbal commands and less-lethal force.