Censured Allan Birchfield Reinstated to Resource Management Committee

In a decision that has stirred the waters of the West Coast Regional Council, Allan Birchfield, the censured former chairman, has been reinstated to the Resource Management Committee (RMC). However, the air of contention lingers as the censure for his alleged leakage of a privileged legal document continues to hover over him, excluding him from other council committees.

Birchfield's Reinstatement Amid Controversy

The unanimous vote for Birchfield's reinstatement came at a closed-door council meeting in early 2024, almost a year after his censure in May 2023. The long-serving councillor, who had been stripped off all council committees, is back in the fold, albeit with restrictions. His reinstatement to the RMC, a committee where Birchfield's experience is considered valuable, brings a sense of balance to the ongoing controversy surrounding his actions.

Unresolved Censure and Repercussions

Despite his reinstatement, Birchfield continues to face the repercussions of the unresolved censure. Stemming from an independent investigation that found him in breach of the council's code of conduct, the censure limits his access to certain council information and meetings. This restriction, while maintaining the integrity of the council, also poses a challenge to Birchfield's representation of his constituency.

Birchfield's Unapologetic Stance

Allan Birchfield remains unapologetic about the allegations against him. He staunchly maintains his innocence and refuses to apologize for what he perceives as his right to represent his constituency. His persistent denial of wrongdoing and refusal to back down are evident in his public writings, including an opinion piece on land use implications in the region. This unwavering stance, while causing tension, also signals his commitment to his role and responsibilities.

Call for Resolution

While the controversy continues to unfold, there is a growing call for resolution within the council. Council chairman Peter Haddock, acknowledging the tension and the need for resolution, has recognized Birchfield's value at the committee table. His comments hint at a possible future where Birchfield's contributions are acknowledged, even as the censure remains a contentious issue.