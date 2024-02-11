CBT Center Owner Convicted for JAMB Registration Fraud

In a landmark decision, a Grade One Area Court in Abuja has convicted Mr. Augustine Ezechinoso, owner of a Computer Based Test (CBT) center, for registration fraud, breach of trust, and theft. The charges stemmed from his collection of sensitive registration materials from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) with intent to defraud.

Advertisment

Augustine, a resident of Onitsha, Anambra State, was accused of signing and collecting a customized and sensitive registration material from JAMB's Anambra State office to activate UTME registration. Instead, he concealed it, breaching the trust placed in him by JAMB and attempting to cheat the system for personal gain.

Justice Served: A Matter of Trust and Integrity

The presiding judge found Augustine guilty on all four counts, sentencing him to nine months imprisonment or a fine of 30,000 naira for criminal breach of trust, six months imprisonment or a fine of 20,000 naira for attempting to commit cheating, three months imprisonment or a fine of 10,000 naira for intent to conceal, and eight months imprisonment or a fine of 30,000 naira for theft.

Following the conviction, JAMB issued a stern warning that it would not hesitate to prosecute anyone who violates its systems and clients. This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of integrity and trust in the educational sector and the consequences of breaching that trust.