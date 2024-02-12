Casey County's Hidden Menace: Elderly Man Exposed as Major Drug Supplier

In a staggering turn of events, 73-year-old Roger Mullins of Casey County, Kentucky, found himself behind bars last Friday. The senior citizen, who led a seemingly unremarkable life, was apprehended following a federal search warrant that unveiled his secret double life as a major drug supplier in the county.

Largest Drug Bust in Casey County History

The raid on Mullins' property resulted in the seizure of over 50 pounds of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana. Additionally, law enforcement officers discovered a handgun and over $100,000 in cash. The sheer magnitude of this bust has left the community reeling, with Sheriff Chad Weddle declaring it the largest drug bust in the county's history.

Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Collaborate to Bring Down Major Drug Supplier

The operation to apprehend Mullins was no small feat and involved the cooperation of multiple law enforcement agencies, including local, state, and federal entities. After a lengthy investigation, authorities obtained a federal search warrant, which ultimately led to Mullins' arrest. He is currently facing local and state charges, with a federal indictment anticipated.

Roger Mullins Confesses to Drug Trafficking

Following his arrest, Mullins confessed to trafficking illegal narcotics. This admission will undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences, as the elderly man now faces the possibility of spending the remainder of his life behind bars. Sheriff Weddle stated that he does not expect Mullins to be released from jail again.

As the community comes to terms with this shocking revelation, the story of Roger Mullins serves as a stark reminder that appearances can be deceiving. What seemed like a quiet life in rural Kentucky was, in fact, a sophisticated drug operation that will leave a lasting impact on the region.

