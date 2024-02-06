Careless Driving Claims Life: Man and Fiancée Sentenced

On the chilling morning of March 24, 2022, a careless act irreparably shattered a family. Lewis Griffiths-Bungard, a 26-year-old man, was behind the wheel of a Citroen C1, driving without insurance or a valid license. The vehicle, owned by his fiancée, Hannah Marrion, was soon to become an instrument of fatal devastation. As 75-year-old Jill Stevens was crossing the Old Milton Road in New Milton, she was struck by the car, with the driver failing to stop at the scene. The incident led to the tragic and untimely demise of Jill Stevens, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Consequences of a Careless Act

Griffiths-Bungard was subsequently convicted of causing death by careless driving, and driving uninsured and unlicensed, resulting in a 27-month prison sentence. Following his incarceration, he will also face a four-year driving disqualification. While the legal repercussions are significant, they pale in comparison to the profound loss inflicted upon the victim's family.

Compounding the Crime

Hannah Marrion, the owner of the vehicle and Griffiths-Bungard's fiancée, was sentenced to six months in prison for perverting the course of justice. She initially lied to police about granting permission to Griffiths-Bungard to use her car and later attempted to claim the vehicle as stolen to her insurers, intensifying the blow to the justice the victim's family sought.

Remembering a Life Lost

Jill Stevens' family remembered her as a 'wonderful, caring person' whose Christian life significantly touched many. Her absence leaves a void that no sentence can fill, a sentiment echoed by the judge during the sentencing at Southampton Crown Court on February 6, 2024. Both defendants expressed remorse in court, but the tragedy they caused remains irreversible.