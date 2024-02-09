Canadian Human Rights Tribunal Dismisses RCMP's Petition in John Furlong Abuse Allegations Case

A Canadian Human Rights Tribunal decision, dated Jan. 29, has dismissed the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's (RCMP) petition to summon Norman Sabourin, the former Executive Director and General Counsel for the Canadian Judicial Council, in a probe concerning the RCMP's management of physical and sexual abuse allegations against ex-Vancouver Olympics CEO John Furlong.

A Call Unanswered

Sabourin's presence was sought by the RCMP to bolster their defense against the complaint. The police force contended that the complainants had essentially modified their Statement of Particulars on Dec. 18, 2023, by requesting a re-investigation. However, Colleen Harrington, the presiding judge, disagreed with this assertion.

The RCMP also endeavored to incorporate a 2016 decision letter by Sabourin into the hearing. This request, too, was denied by the tribunal, as the letter had already been disclosed by the RCMP.

The Unasked Question

Adding another layer to the intrigue, the RCMP had requested a copy of the complaint letter sent by the survivors to the Canadian Judicial Council. The tribunal, however, noted that the RCMP could have procured a copy much earlier in the process.

A Decision That Echoes

The tribunal's decision underscores the importance of timely and thorough investigations in cases of sexual and physical abuse. It serves as a reminder that justice delayed is justice denied, and that all parties involved must act with diligence and transparency.

The rejection of the RCMP's petition to summon Sabourin and enter the 2016 decision letter into evidence highlights the tribunal's commitment to ensuring a fair and efficient hearing process.

Meanwhile, Furlong, who has never been charged in connection with the allegations, continues to deny any wrongdoing. As the case proceeds, it remains to be seen how this decision will impact the ongoing inquiry into the RCMP's handling of the allegations.

In a world where power often drowns out the voices of the vulnerable, this decision serves as a beacon of hope, reaffirming the principles of justice, accountability, and equality.

