Canada-Wide Warrant Issued for Ryan Eccleston: RCMP Seeks Public Assistance

In a recent development, the Western Valley Region Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have announced a Canada-wide warrant for 33-year-old Ryan Eccleston. The RCMP is urging the public to assist in locating Eccleston, who is being sought for failing to adhere to his release conditions.

Eccleston's Release and Subsequent Warrant

Eccleston was released from a federal corrections facility on January 9, 2024. However, a mere four days later, on January 13, a warrant was promptly issued for his arrest due to his failure to comply with the stipulated conditions of his release. This rapid turn of events has escalated the urgency in the quest to find and apprehend Eccleston.

Identifying Characteristics

Eccleston is described as being approximately 5'7" (170 cm) tall and weighing about 141 lbs (64 kg). He has blue eyes and brown hair. What makes him easily identifiable, however, are his distinct tattoos. He boasts the word "Loyalty" inked on his neck, his surname "Eccleston" and the word "King" on his right arm, "Tupper" on his ribcage, a skull coupled with flames on his left hand, and the letters "FTP" etched on his back.

Potential Location and Public Advisory

Authorities suspect that Eccleston may be in the Plaster Rock area. However, the RCMP has strongly advised the public not to approach Eccleston due to potential safety concerns. Instead, anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to report it to the Western Valley Region RCMP or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.