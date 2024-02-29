Brooklyn Woman Arrested for Assaulting NYC Subway Cellist Iain Forrest with Metal Bottle

Amira Hunter, a 23-year-old Brooklyn resident with a history of criminal behavior, has been arrested for a shocking assault on subway cellist Iain S. Forrest. The attack, which took place at the 34th Street Herald Square Station, left the musician and medical student traumatized and fearful, sparking a conversation about the safety of performers in the subway system. This incident has cast a spotlight on the increasing subway crimes in New York City, despite a rise in arrests, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced protective measures for subway performers.

Unprovoked Attack Sends Shockwaves

On February 13, during the evening rush hour, Hunter launched an unprovoked attack on Forrest, striking him in the back of the head with his own metal water bottle while he performed "Titanium" by Sia. The assault was captured on video, leading to Hunter's arrest 15 days later. This isn't Hunter's first brush with the law; she has been arrested eight times prior, including for assault and theft. The incident left Forrest, a dedicated musician participating in the MTA's Music Under New York program, so demoralized that he temporarily ceased performing in subway stations.

Response and Support for Forrest

In the aftermath of the attack, Forrest received an outpouring of support from the community and fellow musicians. He shared on social media that he had received gifts from D'Addario Orchestral, a gesture that encouraged him to resume playing music, albeit within the safety of his apartment. Forrest, along with other subway performers, has initiated the Subway Performers Advocacy Group, calling for better protection from the city. The MTA has issued a statement condemning the violence and pledging accountability for the attacker, emphasizing that no one, including musicians, should face violence within the transit system.

Rising Subway Crimes and the Call for Action

The assault on Forrest is not an isolated incident but part of a worrying trend of increased crime in New York City's subway system. With crimes up nearly 23% this year, the need for effective security measures is more apparent than ever. The attack has reignited discussions about the safety of performers and commuters alike, with many calling for a concerted effort from the NYPD and MTA to ensure a safe environment. Forrest's ordeal has highlighted the vulnerability of subway performers and the broader issue of public safety in transit spaces.

The arrest of Amira Hunter marks a critical step towards justice for Iain S. Forrest, but it also serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by subway performers in New York City. As Forrest and his fellow musicians advocate for enhanced security measures, the incident prompts a reflection on the importance of safeguarding public spaces for artists and commuters alike. The resilience shown by Forrest in the face of adversity underscores the spirit of New York's artistic community and the collective call for a safer, more inclusive subway system.