Brighton Hospital Horror: Man Threatens Staff with Knife, Narrowly Misses Nurse

A shocking incident unfolded at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where Joshua Byrne, 32, threatened staff and narrowly missed stabbing a nurse with a knife. This act of violence, captured on camera, resulted in Byrne's sentencing to five years in prison, highlighting the growing concern over knife crime in the community.

Chaos in A&E

On October 3, just before 11pm, the A&E department was thrown into chaos when Byrne, after being discharged earlier that day, returned and began threatening staff and patients. According to witnesses, he was seen lunging at a security guard while brandishing a knife and making violent threats. The situation escalated as Byrne forcibly took a mobile phone from a patient and made a stabbing gesture towards a nurse, narrowly missing her.

Heroic Response

The swift and courageous actions of the hospital's security team and police officers PC Greg Devlin and PC Max Setra, who were quickly on the scene, prevented a potential tragedy. Their efforts to calm the situation, protect the patients, and apprehend Byrne were pivotal. Judge Christine Laing KC lauded their bravery and professionalism under pressure, emphasizing how they ensured the safety of vulnerable patients and the public during the ordeal.

Addressing Knife Crime

Byrne's admission to carrying a knife for protection, after allegedly stealing from an Albanian drug dealer, sheds light on the larger issue of knife crime in the community. Chief Inspector Simon Yates, Sussex Police's force lead for knife crime and serious violence, expressed concern over the increasing normality of encountering individuals armed with knives and other weapons. The incident at Royal Sussex County Hospital serves as a grim reminder of the devastating impact knife crime can have on individuals, families, and communities. Sussex Police continue to prioritize tackling knife crime, promoting knife safety, and working with partners to reduce the prevalence and fear of such crimes.

As Joshua Byrne begins his sentence, the community reflects on the bravery of those who stood up to violence and the ongoing efforts to ensure such incidents are an exception, not a norm. The incident at Royal Sussex County Hospital is a stark reminder of the potential dangers hospital staff face and the broader issue of knife crime in society.