Brendan Gill Appointed Fifth County Limerick State Solicitor, Succeeding Aidan Judge

Brendan Gill, a seasoned solicitor from Dromkeen, is set to become the fifth County Limerick State Solicitor, taking over the reins from Aidan Judge. This significant change happens at midnight on Thursday, March 7, marking a new era in the legal landscape of County Limerick. State Solicitors act on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions, presenting prosecution cases in their respective areas, a role that Gill is poised to fill with his extensive experience in criminal defence.

Legacy of Service and Transition

Aidan Judge, who has honorably served as County Limerick State Solicitor for 25 years, will continue his legal practice privately. The incoming State Solicitor, Brendan Gill, will bring a fresh perspective to the role while continuing as a partner at Maurice Power Solicitors LLP in Kilmallock. This firm, with a rich history of serving the State, will cease its criminal defence work, upholding a tradition that began with its founder, John J Power, the first State Solicitor for Limerick in 1922.

Education and Career Background

Gill's educational journey took him from Cloverfield NS to Trinity College Dublin, culminating in his qualification from the Incorporated Law Society of Ireland. With two decades of experience in criminal defence across County Limerick and North Cork, Gill is well-equipped for his new role. His appointment has been met with accolades from peers, including Padraig Mawe, Limerick City State Solicitor, who praised Judge's professionalism and welcomed Gill's well-merited appointment.

Looking Towards the Future

Helena Kiely, Chief Prosecution Solicitor at the Director of Public Prosecutions, commended Judge for his dedication and professionalism over the years. As Gill steps into this role, he carries with him a wealth of experience and a commitment to serving the community with integrity and fairness. His appointment is not only a continuation of a long-standing tradition of legal service to the State but also an opportunity to bring new insights and energy to the position. The transition underscores the evolving nature of legal service in County Limerick, promising a future of continued excellence and dedication.