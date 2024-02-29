Bree R. Black Horse Appointed Federal Prosecutor for Indigenous Cases in Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington witnesses a significant development in the fight against violence targeting Indigenous communities with the appointment of Bree R. Black Horse as a federal prosecutor dedicated to cases involving missing and slain Indigenous people. Announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Washington, Black Horse's role symbolizes a substantial step towards addressing the disproportionate rates of violence suffered by Indigenous men, women, and children.

Background and Commitment

Black Horse, an enrolled member of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, brings a wealth of experience from her previous advisory roles to tribal governments and as a public defender for the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation. Her educational achievements and co-founding of the American Indian Law Journal during her time at Seattle University School of Law underscore her dedication to Indigenous legal matters. Black Horse's determination to reduce violence and enhance public safety in Indian country aligns with the Department of Justice's mission to ensure justice for victims and their families.

Strategic Federal Response

The appointment of Black Horse is part of a broader federal strategy initiated in July 2022, aimed at preventing and responding to violence against Native American and Indigenous people. This move demonstrates the Department of Justice's commitment to addressing the root causes of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) crisis and holding perpetrators accountable. U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref emphasized the importance of collaboration with Tribal, Federal, and State partners in this joint mission to ensure justice for all.

Implications and Expectations

Black Horse's appointment is greeted with optimism, viewed as a pivotal advancement in combating the MMIP crisis. Her work is expected to not only bring justice to victims and their families but also to foster stronger relationships between federal authorities and Indigenous communities. As Black Horse steps into her new role, there is a collective hope that her efforts will lead to significant reductions in violence and improvements in public safety across Indian country and beyond.

The integration of Black Horse's expertise and her commitment to addressing Indigenous issues promises a new direction in the federal approach to the MMIP crisis. Stakeholders and communities alike watch with anticipation, hoping that this appointment will mark a turning point in the longstanding struggle against violence targeting Indigenous people.