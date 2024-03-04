Bond Schoeneck & King Expands, Becomes NY's Top Education Law Firm with Six New Attorneys

Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC has made a strategic move by adding six seasoned attorneys to its ranks, a decision that propels the firm to the forefront as New York's largest education law firm. This addition underscores the firm's commitment to strengthening its expertise in school and labor law, areas of significant importance in today's legal landscape.

Strategic Expansion to Enhance Legal Services

The new attorneys, who bring a wealth of experience in special education law, labor law, litigation, and various other aspects of workplace and school district legalities, are slated to join the firm's Buffalo and Pittsford offices. Edward Hourihan, managing partner of Bond's Rochester office, expressed enthusiasm about the new members, highlighting the depth of experience they bring, particularly in school law and labor. This move not only enriches the firm's resource pool but also marks a significant milestone in its growth trajectory, setting a new precedent in the state's education law sector.

Diverse Backgrounds, Unified Goal

The group of attorneys joining Bond includes Tracie L. Lopardi, Anne M. McGinnis, Laura M. Purcell, Sara E. Visingard, Jeffrey J. Weiss, and Andrew R. Mark, each bringing unique perspectives and skills to the table. From Lopardi's extensive experience in employment and labor law to McGinnis's dual expertise as an attorney and psychologist focusing on special education, the team is well-equipped to address a wide array of legal challenges faced by educational institutions and employers alike. Their diverse backgrounds, coupled with a shared goal of providing top-notch legal services, reinforce Bond's capacity to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Setting a New Standard in Education Law

With this strategic addition, Bond Schoeneck & King not only solidifies its leadership in education law in New York but also sets a new standard for legal excellence in the field. The firm's enhanced capabilities in handling issues related to school board governance, labor relations, special education matters, and more, position it as a go-to resource for educational institutions seeking legal guidance. This expansion reflects a broader trend in the legal industry, where firms are increasingly recognizing the value of specialized knowledge and experience in navigating the complex landscape of education law.

The integration of these six attorneys into Bond's team is more than just an expansion; it's a reflection of the firm's foresight in adapting to the changing dynamics of legal practice and its commitment to providing unparalleled service to its clients. As the largest education law firm in New York, Bond Schoeneck & King is poised to lead by example, demonstrating the impact of strategic growth and specialized expertise on the quality and range of legal services offered to educational institutions and beyond.