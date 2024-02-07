Bolton Lifts 42-Year Ban on Hypnotism Shows: A New Era Begins

In a significant policy shift, the town of Bolton is set to break a 42-year-old taboo. In a unanimous decision by the Bolton Licensing Committee, led by Sean Fielding, the ban on hypnotism shows has been lifted. This historic decision paves the way for an upcoming performance by renowned hypnotist Robert Temple at the town's Albert Halls.

Unraveling Old Restrictions

Since 1982, the local council was responsible for licensing events involving hypnotism, mesmerism, or similar acts inducing a susceptible state in participants as mandated by the Hypnotism Act of 1952. However, a blanket ban had been in place in Bolton for such events, reflecting the town's cautious approach towards them.

The decision to repeal the ban was taken after the local regulation was deemed 'arcane and dated'. The unanimous vote by the council licensing panel to authorize Temple's show signifies a progressive step, demonstrating the council's openness to change and willingness to modernize its policies.

Robert Temple's Upcoming Show

As part of the licensing process, Temple had to provide a thorough written statement to support his application, detailing the safety measures and ethical considerations that will be in place during his performance. His appeal to the council also included a call to simplify the licensing process for future performances, indicating a broader concern for the industry.

Temple's upcoming show, scheduled for an upcoming Saturday night, has already sold more than 200 tickets, confirming the town's appetite for such performances. It will be the first legal hypnotism event in Bolton in over four decades, marking a milestone in the town's cultural history.

A New Era for Hypnotism in Bolton

The lifting of the ban and the approval of Temple's performance suggest a shift in the council's approach to hypnotism shows. It indicates a broader movement towards modernization and a willingness to reevaluate old regulations in the light of current understanding and societal changes.