Billionaire Chris Ellison Battles Former Contracts Boss in Federal Court

In a high-stakes legal battle unfolding in the Federal Court of Australia, billionaire Chris Ellison, the head of Mineral Resources, is locked in a dispute with former contracts boss Steven Pigozzo. The case has been marked by contentious allegations, counter-claims, and a battle over the introduction of new witness testimony.

Intense Legal Standoff

Pigozzo's legal team is pushing to introduce new witness testimony to support allegations against Ellison. This move has been met with significant resistance from Ellison's attorneys, who have dismissed the allegations as 'scandalous' and unworthy of consideration. The courtroom drama has intensified as Pigozzo's counsel seeks to amend their case to include claims that Ellison instructed Pigozzo to 'clean up' emails that could potentially be problematic during a court-mandated document exchange with Hampton Transport.

Ellison Bolsters Defense

Responding to these developments, Ellison has fortified his legal defense with the addition of top silk Noel Hutley, SC. Hutley, a barrister known for his work with Australia's wealthiest individual, Gina Rinehart, is charging a substantial fee for his services. His primary objective in the case is to dismiss Pigozzo's attempts to amend the lawsuit. Hutley argues that the amendment constitutes an abuse of process, particularly because it involves legally privileged communications.

Contentious Allegations and Appeal Bid Rejection

In recent proceedings, a Federal judge has stated that Steven Pigozzo failed to substantiate contentious allegations during his appeal bid. This has led Ellison to gather evidence for a libel action against his ousted lieutenant over the distribution of Federal Court allegations. The complex legal battle continues to evolve, with both parties steadfast in their respective positions.