Biden's Supreme Court Appeal to Regulate Ghost Guns Amidst Untraceable Weapons Concerns

The Biden administration turns to the Supreme Court in a bid to regulate 'ghost guns,' privately made firearms without serial numbers, as the government seeks to close a significant loophole created by the Fifth Circuit's ruling. The Fifth Circuit earlier exempted two companies from a rule treating ghost gun kits as firearms, raising concerns about an influx of untraceable weapons in the United States.

A Call to Arms: The Biden Administration's Appeal

In an unprecedented move to curb the proliferation of untraceable weapons, the Biden administration has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, challenging the Fifth Circuit's ruling on ghost guns—firearms that can be privately made without serial numbers. The administration contends that the ruling, which exempts two companies from a rule treating ghost gun kits as firearms, could lead to a surge in these untraceable weapons, posing significant risks to public safety.

At the heart of the matter is the Final Rule issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). The rule, which reclassifies ghost gun kits as firearms, requires that they be regulated in the same manner as traditional firearms, including background checks and serial numbers. The Fifth Circuit's ruling, however, deemed the ATF's Final Order an unlawful exercise of authority, thereby creating a loophole that the government now seeks to close.

Untraceable Weapons: The Ghost Gun Phenomenon

Ghost guns, so named for their lack of serial numbers, have emerged as a significant concern for law enforcement agencies across the United States. These weapons, often assembled from kits purchased online, can be manufactured without any background checks, records, or serial numbers, making them virtually untraceable.

According to reports from the ATF, more than 19,000 suspected ghost guns were recovered by law enforcement in 2021, marking a staggering 1,000% increase from 2017. The administration argues that allowing anyone to purchase a kit online and assemble a fully functional gun without any regulatory oversight would result in a flood of ghost guns, endangering the public and thwarting law enforcement efforts to solve violent crimes.

Regulation vs. Rights: The Battle for Control

The Biden administration's appeal to the Supreme Court represents a critical juncture in the broader legal battle over gun control measures. While gun-rights advocates argue that the ATF's attempt to regulate firearm parts goes beyond the powers granted by Congress, the administration maintains that the provisions of the Final Rule reflect the plain meaning of the relevant provisions of the Gun Control Act, reaching only weapon parts kits that may be readily converted into a functional weapon.

The Department of Justice, in its petition for certiorari, asserts that the Fifth Circuit's decision would lead to a flood of untraceable ghost guns, endangering public safety and hindering law enforcement efforts. The Supreme Court's decision on this case could have far-reaching implications for the ATF's authority to reinterpret federal firearms law.

As the Biden administration continues its push to regulate ghost guns, the world watches with bated breath. The outcome of this appeal will not only determine the future of ghost guns in the United States but also set a precedent for the regulation of untraceable weapons worldwide.