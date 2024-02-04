Bhutan's Legal Aid Centre Sees Increase in Caseload and Geographical Reach

A significant surge in caseload at the Bhutan National Legal Institute's (BNLI) Legal Aid Centre (LAC) was reported in 2023, with a substantial increase from 21 cases in its inception year, 2022, to 55 cases in the following year. The geographical reach of the LAC also witnessed a considerable expansion, with the representation of cases from 11 dzongkhags compared to only four in the previous year.

Legal Aid Services Across Dzongkhags

The LAC successfully extended its crucial legal aid services to the people of Wangdue, Punakha, Tsirang, Gasa, Mongar, Dagana, and Chukha in the past year. These services are vital to individuals who need assistance with various legal issues, regardless of their socio-economic status. The LAC focuses primarily on educating people about their legal rights and the importance of legal representation.

Diverse Range of Cases

In 2023, the LAC saw a diverse range of cases, both criminal and civil, come its way. Criminal cases included deceptive practices, larceny, child molestation, and endangering protected species. Civil cases, on the other hand, involved disputes over money, loans, land inheritance, and commercial transactions.

Pro Bono and Fee-Based Services

Out of the 11 cases that required legal representation, six were handled pro bono, while the rest were fee-based. The BNLI report indicates that the LAC's lawyers successfully resolved all cases, with some resulting in reduced sentences and acquittals.