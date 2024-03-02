Bhubaneswar Police Extern Habitual Criminal Deepak Nayak for Community Safety

In a decisive move aimed at enhancing public safety, Bhubaneswar Police have enforced a one-year externment against Deepak Nayak, a seasoned offender with a history of extortion and property crimes. This action underscores the authorities' commitment to maintaining law and order within the community. Nayak, a 28-year-old from Dholamara village, Nayagarh district, has been implicated in numerous cases, prompting the Commissioner of Police, Sanjeeb Panda, IPS, to exercise powers under Section 46A (B) of the Orissa Urban Police Act, 2003.

Background and Legal Framework

The necessity for Nayak's externment arose from his extensive criminal record, which includes involvement in at least 10 cases spanning extortion and property offenses across multiple police stations. The decision, spearheaded by the Capital Police Station's plea, is grounded in the legal provisions of the Orissa Urban Police Act, 2003, which allows for such preventive measures to protect public welfare and reduce crime rates in urban areas.

Impact on Community Safety

By removing Nayak from the Bhubaneswar Urban Police District, authorities aim to significantly diminish the threat he poses to the capital city's residents. This measure is part of a broader strategy to combat crime and ensure a safer environment for the populace. The externment not only serves as a direct action against Nayak but also as a deterrent to other potential offenders, signaling the police's zero-tolerance policy towards criminal activities.

Looking Ahead

This decisive action against Deepak Nayak highlights the ongoing efforts by the Bhubaneswar Police to tackle crime and safeguard community interests. While the externment is a significant step, it forms part of a comprehensive approach that includes vigilance, community engagement, and legal enforcement to address the root causes of crime. The move has been welcomed by local residents, who see it as a positive development in ensuring their safety and security.