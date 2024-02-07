Bernstein Liebhard LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies for Alleged Securities Violations

Law firm Bernstein Liebhard LLP has initiated a securities class action lawsuit against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (iRhythm) for all investors who acquired the firm's common stock between January 11, 2022, and May 30, 2023. The suit, lodged in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Questioning iRhythm's Claims

The lawsuit's crux revolves around iRhythm's marketing and the actual performance of its heart monitor patch, Zio AT. The company promoted Zio AT as a mobile cardiac telemetry monitor providing 'near real-time monitoring' for 'high-risk patients'.

FDA's Warning Letter Shakes Confidence

However, on May 30, 2023, iRhythm received a stern warning from the FDA challenging these claims. The FDA stated that Zio AT was only sanctioned for non-critical patients and had limitations that could potentially pose a risk to high-risk patients. The warning letter revealed a significant drawback of the device – a transmission limit which, once exceeded, would halt the transmission of patient data. This limitation essentially rendered the device unreliable for the purposes claimed by iRhythm.

Investor Impact and Legal Recourse

The FDA's warning also highlighted other serious undisclosed issues with the Zio AT device that the company was aware of since at least 2017. Following the revelation, iRhythm's stock price plummeted by 6.08%. Bernstein Liebhard LLP is now advising investors who suffered losses of their legal rights and options. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must approach the Court by April 8, 2024. Bernstein Liebhard LLP, recognized by The National Law Journal and The Legal 500, is known for its significant recoveries for clients.