Barbados Mourns the Loss of Former Police Commissioner Grantley Watson

Barbados is mourning the loss of a significant figure in its law enforcement history, as the former Commissioner of Police, Grantley Watson, has passed away at the age of 80. Watson, who led the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) from 1995 to 2003, left an indelible mark on the island nation's police service and beyond, with his legacy of excellence serving as a benchmark for law enforcement in Barbados.

A Life Dedicated to Service

Watson's tenure as Police Commissioner capped a near four-decade service with the RBPF. However, his dedication to public safety extended beyond the national borders of Barbados. Following his retirement from the police force, Watson served for 13 years as the Executive Director of the Regional Security System (RSS), a role in which he performed without a hint of unprofessionalism or corruption, contributing significantly to the security of the Caribbean region.

A Pillar of Strength and Leadership

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley expressed profound sadness at the news of Watson's passing and extended her deepest sympathies to his family. Recalling her early 21st-century tenure as Attorney General, Mottley lauded Watson's leadership style, which commanded respect and reassured citizens. She highlighted his unwavering dedication to maintaining law, order, and stability, his visible presence on the streets alongside his officers, and his knack for effective communication with the public.

Condolences From a Grateful Nation

Watson passed away at his residence, surrounded by his loved ones. The senior administration and the rank and file of the Barbados Police Service have extended their condolences to his wife Janet, his daughter Tricia, and his two sons Ivor and Winslow. On behalf of the Barbadian government and its people, Prime Minister Mottley also offered condolences to the Watson family, expressing the nation's gratitude for the former Commissioner's unwavering service and commitment.

In his passing, Barbados has lost a stalwart of law enforcement and a leader who embodied the spirit of public service. As former Commissioner Grantley Watson leaves behind a legacy of excellence, his life and service remain a testament to the power of dedicated leadership in upholding law and order.