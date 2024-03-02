Bangladesh Police Request Law Update to Combat Online Gambling Surge

In a significant move towards modernizing law enforcement capabilities, Bangladesh police leadership has called for an urgent amendment to The Public Gambling Act of 1867. This law, which currently lacks provisions for addressing online gambling, is viewed as inadequate in tackling the shift from traditional gambling houses to digital platforms.
Urgent Call for Legislative Update
During a high-level meeting at the Rajarbagh Police Lines auditorium, key figures, including Mohammad Ali Miah, the additional inspector general of police and head of the Criminal Investigation Department, pushed for legal reforms. This meeting, attended by ministers and senior officials from the finance, law, and public administration ministries, underscored a pressing need to adapt to technological advancements that have seen gambling activities migrate online. The inability of existing laws to address this digital shift was highlighted as a significant barrier to effective law enforcement.
Wide-Ranging Demands for Police Empowerment
Besides the call for updated gambling laws, police officials presented a comprehensive list of demands aimed at enhancing the operational effectiveness of the force. These include financial allowances for police training institutes, improved living conditions for high-ranking officers, and adjustments to the spending limits for the Inspector General of Police (IGP). The meeting also touched on administrative reforms, such as including the police chief as a technocrat member of the Superior Selection Board, which plays a pivotal role in officer promotions.
Meeting Outcomes and Assurances
The meeting concluded with assurances from attending ministers to consider the proposed amendments and demands. Notably, the dialogue also encompassed requests for modernizing police housing, interest-free loans for personal vehicles for senior officers, and reallocating the current IGP residence to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner. These discussions highlight a broader effort to enhance the welfare and operational capacity of the police force amidst growing challenges.
In the face of evolving criminal activities, particularly the surge in online gambling, the call for amending The Public Gambling Act of 1867 reflects a critical step towards empowering law enforcement agencies. The successful implementation of these changes could significantly bolster the police's ability to maintain law and order, ensuring the safety and security of the public. As stakeholders deliberate on these proposals, the outcome could mark a pivotal shift in Bangladesh's approach to combating cybercrime and enhancing police welfare.