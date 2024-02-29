Bangladesh Launches Child-Friendly Courtrooms: A Leap Towards Protecting Minors' Rights

In a significant advancement for juvenile justice, Bangladesh inaugurates child-friendly courtrooms across nine districts, underscoring a commitment to safeguard minors' rights within the legal system. Funded by Unicef Bangladesh, this initiative, part of the 'Strengthening Capacity of Judicial System for Child Protection in Bangladesh' project, aims to provide a more congenial environment for children facing trials. Law Minister Anisul Huq, spearheading the project, highlighted the government's dedication to improving the justice system to international standards for children.

Creating a Nurturing Environment for Juvenile Justice

The renovation of children's courts in districts including Chattogram, Rangpur, and Khulna, among others, to the tune of Tk3.27 crore, introduces a child-friendly atmosphere essential for the sensitive handling of juvenile cases. These specialized courtrooms are equipped with waiting areas replete with children's books and educational programs on large-screen televisions, probation officer's rooms, and technology for virtual trial proceedings. Such amenities are designed to ease the stress of legal proceedings on minors, ensuring their comfort and security throughout.

Legislation and Future Plans

Underpinning this initiative is the Children Act, 2013, which mandates a child-friendly environment in legal proceedings involving minors. The law recognizes individuals under 18 as minors, underscoring the need for a legal framework that supports their rights and well-being. With plans to extend these facilities to other districts, the Law Ministry in collaboration with Unicef Bangladesh is setting a precedent for the rest of the country to follow, ensuring that children's courts are accessible and equipped to uphold the principles of justice for all minors.

A Collaborative Effort for Child Protection

At the heart of this initiative is a collaborative effort between the government and Unicef Bangladesh, with Law Minister Anisul Huq urging stakeholders to ensure that children's opinions are heard and respected in the judicial process. Unicef Representative to Bangladesh, Sheldon Yett, emphasized the importance of non-institutional systems for children in need of protection and care, advocating for confinement as a last resort. This collaborative approach not only seeks to reform the juvenile justice system but also to align it with international standards of child protection and care.

The inauguration of child-friendly courtrooms marks a pivotal step in Bangladesh's commitment to ensuring a violence-free society for children, as stated by Law Minister Anisul Huq. By focusing on creating a supportive, nurturing environment for children within the justice system, Bangladesh sets a benchmark for child rights protection, promising a brighter future for its youngest citizens.