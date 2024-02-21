Baltimore Strikes $1.2 Million Blow Against Ghost Guns: Polymer80 Settlement to Curtail Untraceable Firearms

In a landmark move, the city of Baltimore has laid down the gauntlet in the fight against ghost guns, reaching a pivotal $1.2 million settlement with Polymer80, the nation's largest producer of these untraceable firearms. This legal victory not only marks a significant financial repercussion for the manufacturer but sets a precedent with stringent restrictions aimed at curbing the proliferation of ghost guns in Maryland and beyond.

Advertisment

The Heart of the Settlement

At the core of the settlement, Polymer80 is faced with comprehensive bans that significantly limit their operations within Maryland. The company can no longer advertise or sell their build-your-own gun kits in the state, a move designed to directly tackle the ease with which these weapons have been acquired. Furthermore, dealers in neighboring states are prohibited from selling ghost guns to Maryland residents, closing a critical loophole that has allowed the flow of these firearms into Baltimore. Rounding out the settlement's stringent measures, Polymer80 is also required to cease all customer support in Maryland and must provide quarterly reports tracking the sale of ghost guns in adjacent states.

A Response to Rising Violence

Advertisment

The settlement comes as Baltimore's struggle with gun violence intensifies, with Mayor Brandon Scott revealing that city police seized 462 ghost guns in 2023, a stark 30% increase from the previous year. These firearms, often untraceable and easily assembled from kits, have become a growing concern. Mayor Scott emphasized the city's commitment to holding all contributors to gun violence accountable, from those pulling the trigger to the manufacturers and dealers of these lethal weapons. The restrictions placed on Polymer80 are hailed as the 'most expansive and strictest injunctive terms' in comparison to similar lawsuits nationwide, underscoring the settlement's groundbreaking nature in the broader battle against gun violence.

Looking Ahead

While the settlement with Polymer80 represents a significant victory for Baltimore, it also highlights the ongoing challenges in the fight against ghost guns. The advent of 3D printing technology poses a new frontier in the creation of untraceable firearms, potentially circumventing traditional manufacturing and sales restrictions. As Baltimore and other cities continue to confront the complex landscape of gun violence, the Polymer80 settlement stands as a beacon of proactive legal action and a template for future efforts to regulate the shadowy world of ghost guns.

As the city of Baltimore looks to the future, bolstered by this landmark settlement, the fight against untraceable firearms continues. With the restrictions placed on Polymer80, the city aims to stem the tide of ghost guns flooding its streets. However, the battle is far from over, as technology and the relentless demand for firearms present ongoing challenges. Baltimore's legal victory over Polymer80 serves as a critical step forward, but the broader war against gun violence marches on, demanding vigilance, innovation, and unwavering commitment from all stakeholders involved.