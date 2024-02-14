Baltimore Man Sentenced to 42 Months for Illegal Firearm Dealing

Baltimore, Maryland resident Mark Ryals, 35, faced the consequences of his illegal actions as he was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release. The sentence was handed down for his unlicensed dealing in firearms, a violation he committed despite being prohibited from possessing firearms due to a final protective order.

Advertisment

The Unraveling of an Illegal Operation

The investigation into Ryals' activities began in July 2021 when he sold two privately manufactured 9mm pistols and a .17 caliber firearm silencer to an undercover law enforcement officer. This sale marked the beginning of a series of illicit transactions, with Ryals selling 21 additional firearms to undercover officers between July and August 2021.

The Arrest and Recovery of Illicit Firearms

Advertisment

Following his arrest, law enforcement personnel raided Ryals' residence, where they recovered a trove of illegal firearms, ammunition, and cash. Among the items discovered were two more privately manufactured pistols, a short-barreled shotgun, and a .22 caliber firearm. Investigators also found tools used in creating privately manufactured firearms, further corroborating Ryals' admission of making and selling these weapons.

The Sentencing and Its Implications

On February 15, 2024, Ryals faced the judge and was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release. This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of engaging in illegal firearm dealing and the dangers it poses to society. The successful investigation and prosecution of Ryals also demonstrate the commitment of law enforcement agencies to ensuring public safety and upholding the law.