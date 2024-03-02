Bajrang Dal Leader Allegedly Assaulted by Police in Bhopal; Official Inquiry Launched

In a troubling incident in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, an office-bearer of the Bajrang Dal was reportedly assaulted by police personnel at Ratibad station. This event led to widespread protests by Bajrang Dal workers and prompted senior officials to register a case against the involved officers, including TI Hemant Shrivastava.

Escalation of Tensions

According to Neeraj Prajapati, a Bajrang Dal leader, the conflict began when a worker, Jeetu Banjara, was attacked by unidentified assailants. Seeking justice, Prajapati and others approached the Ratibad police station to file a complaint. However, their request was met with hostility from TI Shrivastava, who not only refused to file the FIR but also allegedly mistreated Prajapati. The situation escalated quickly, culminating in Prajapati and possibly others being physically assaulted by Shrivastava and five other police officers. In response, Bajrang Dal members organized a sit-in protest demanding accountability and action against the accused officers.

Official Response and Action

The large-scale protest caught the attention of DCP (Zone-1) Ramji Shrivastava, who visited the site to assess the situation. Recognizing the gravity of the allegations, he assured the protestors that an inquiry would be initiated. Consequently, TI Hemant Shrivastava and the other implicated officers were booked under Section 155 of the CrPC. While the police have also filed complaints against several Bajrang Dal workers involved in the protest, DCP Ramji Shrivastava emphasized that the investigation would be impartial, aiming to uncover the truth behind the altercation at the police station.

Broader Implications

The incident has sparked a debate on police conduct and the rights of citizens to seek justice. It raises important questions about accountability within the police force and the mechanisms available for civilians to report misconduct. As the investigation proceeds, it will be crucial to monitor how the legal system addresses these allegations of abuse of power. This case could potentially set a precedent for how similar grievances are handled in the future, emphasizing the need for transparency and fairness in law enforcement practices.