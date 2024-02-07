B-BOVID CEO Commends Ghana's Registrar General's Department for Upholding Corporate Governance

In an unprecedented move, Mr. Issa Ouedraogo, CEO of B-BOVID, a leading company promoting sustainable agriculture in Ghana, has publicly lauded the Registrar General's Department for its pivotal role in preventing unauthorized alterations to his company's constitution and shareholder structure.

Advertisment

Director General Recognized for Professional Conduct

Mr. Ouedraogo specifically extended his gratitude towards Mrs. Jemima Oware, the Director General of the Registrar General's Department, complimenting her for her professional conduct and unwavering dedication to upholding transparency. The CEO's acknowledgment is a testament to Mrs. Oware's commitment to ensuring that any changes to a company's structure require the explicit consent of its indigenous shareholders.

Mr. Ouedraogo shed light on the recent attempts made by Mr. Herve Bourguignon, Senior Advisor at Moringa and partner at CIA Benjamin ROTHSCHILD SA, and Mr. Seth Kwasi Asante, who asserted himself as B-BOVID's secretary and is a managing partner at the law firm BENTSI-ENCHILL, LETSA & ANKOMAH (BELA), to modify B-BOVID's constitution without his knowledge or consent. These attempts came amidst ongoing arbitration to establish B-BOVID's rightful ownership.

Advertisment

Transparency and Fairness: A Necessity for Public Trust

In addition, the CEO brought to light that Moringa had previously made unapproved changes to the board of directors without informing him or seeking his agreement, which he deems as illegal and clear defiance of corporate governance principles. Mr. Ouedraogo's revelations underscore his commitment to transparency, fairness, and lawfulness, which he believes are integral to maintaining public trust.

Mr. Ouedraogo condemned the actions of Moringa and BELA, declaring them as a blatant disregard for corporate governance standards, and an act that undermines the company's integrity. He emphasized the need for a corporate landscape that promotes transparency and fairness, as these are the pillars of public trust and vital for any organization's growth and success.