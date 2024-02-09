Asheville Police and Sheriff's Office Team Up to Enhance Downtown Safety

Asheville, North Carolina, is taking significant strides to ensure the safety and well-being of its downtown community. The Asheville Police Department (APD) and the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office have embarked on a joint venture to heighten law enforcement presence in the city's core, a move that promises to bolster security for locals, tourists, and businesses alike.

A Unified Front for Downtown Safety

The collaborative effort, which began two weeks prior with patrols from the Sheriff's Office, will now see the integration of APD officers in joint patrols starting February 9. This strategic partnership is a testament to the commitment of both agencies to address public safety concerns and maintain a secure environment.

Interim APD Chief Mike Lamb emphasized the importance of this joint initiative, stating, "Our collective goal is to ensure that everyone who lives, works, or visits downtown Asheville feels safe and secure. By working together, we can make a significant impact on enhancing community safety."

Expanded Hours and Broader Reach

Initially, the patrols were scheduled from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. However, recognizing the need for extended coverage, the agencies have decided to broaden their scope. The patrols will now run from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. on the same days, providing an increased presence during peak hours.

This decision comes despite an 18% reduction in violent crime in the area. However, both agencies believe that a proactive approach is crucial in maintaining and improving these statistics.

Community Reassurance and Support

The enhanced patrols aim to provide reassurance to the community, particularly those working late hours in downtown businesses such as bars and restaurants. Sheriff Quentin Miller expressed his optimism about the positive impact of these patrols on community safety, saying, "We want our community to feel supported and protected. These joint patrols are a tangible representation of our dedication to their safety."

As Asheville continues to grow and thrive, the commitment of its law enforcement agencies to fostering a safe and vibrant downtown atmosphere is more important than ever. Through coordinated patrols and a unified approach, the APD and the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are taking significant steps forward in their collective mission to bolster downtown safety.

In the grand tapestry of Asheville's development, the thread of security is being woven ever stronger, promising a brighter, safer future for all who call this city home or come to enjoy its many charms.