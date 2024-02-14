Arrests Made in Judsonia Following Non-Fatal Fentanyl Overdose

In a worrisome turn of events, two Judsonia residents have been apprehended following a fentanyl overdose incident. The arrests of Vic Randel Foster Jr., 31, and Abby Danielle Jones, 24, were made on February 4, after a thorough investigation by the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force.

A Deadly Cocktail Unraveled

The investigation began when a non-fatal fentanyl overdose case was reported in the Judsonia area of White County. With the grim reality of the opioid crisis looming large, the task force swung into action, determined to trace the source of this deadly substance.

The Investigation: Unmasking the Culprits

The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force, comprising investigators from the White County Sheriff's Office and the Searcy Police Department, painstakingly pieced together the puzzle. Their relentless efforts led them to Foster's residence, where a search warrant was executed.

The Arrests: A Step Towards Justice

The search warrant resulted in the arrests of both Foster and Jones. Foster was charged with the delivery of fentanyl, a felony that carries severe consequences. Jones, on the other hand, faces multiple charges, including felony delivery of fentanyl, conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Both individuals are currently being held in the White County Detention Center. The court has set bonds at $200,000 for Jones and $152,000 for Foster.

Sheriff Phillip Miller, addressing the media, emphasized the gravity of the situation. "The dangers of fentanyl are all too real," he said, "and we are committed to doing everything in our power to combat its distribution."

Miller also highlighted the ongoing efforts of the task force to investigate and prosecute fentanyl dealers, stating, "This is a high priority for us, given the significant threat posed by this drug."

As the opioid crisis continues to cast a dark shadow over communities, the actions of the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force serve as a beacon of hope. Their unwavering dedication to ensuring justice and safeguarding the community is a testament to the power of determined law enforcement.

In the face of such a potent and deadly threat, the arrests of Foster and Jones are a crucial step towards making Judsonia, and indeed all of White County, a safer place.