Arrest of Two Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operatives Unravels Extortion Racket in Rajasthan

In a decisive operation, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Rajasthan Police apprehended two active operatives of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Sikar district on 12th February, 2024. The suspects, identified as Vichitra Nitharwal and Lekhraj, were arrested while planning a murderous assault on a local history-sheeter.

Unearthing the Extortion Racket

The arrest of Nitharwal and Lekhraj is a significant breakthrough in unraveling an elaborate extortion racket run by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The duo is accused of procuring mobile numbers of businessmen and selling them to the gangsters for making extortion calls.

One such instance involved the owner of a non-banking finance company who received threats after his number was shared within the gang. This revelation underscores the gravity of the situation and the extent to which these criminals were willing to go to intimidate their targets.

A History of Criminal Activities

Both Nitharwal and Lekhraj have an extensive criminal history. Prior cases of attempt to murder, looting, and extortion have been registered against them. Their arrest is a testament to the relentless efforts of the AGTF in dismantling the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and bringing its members to justice.

Ongoing Investigation and Recovery of Illegal Arms

During the operation, the AGTF team recovered illegal weapons from the possession of the accused. A case has been registered under the Arms Act. Searches are ongoing to apprehend other absconding criminals associated with the gang.

As the investigation continues, the AGTF remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the people of Rajasthan. The dismantling of this extortion racket and the subsequent arrests serve as a stark reminder of the tireless efforts put forth by our law enforcement agencies in combating organized crime.

In the ever-evolving landscape of criminal activities, it becomes crucial to stay vigilant and support the authorities in their pursuit of justice. The success of this operation is a step forward in maintaining law and order, and it reinforces the faith of the public in the capabilities of the Rajasthan Police.

As the story unfolds, it highlights the intricate web of crime and the unwavering determination of those sworn to protect us. In this ongoing battle against organized crime, the arrests of Vichitra Nitharwal and Lekhraj stand as monumental victories, showcasing the power of perseverance and the unyielding spirit of justice.

