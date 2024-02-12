Armed Home Invasion in Elmira: Two Residents Indicted on Multiple Felony Counts

Elmira, NY: A Suspected Home Invasion Leads to Multiple Felony Charges

In a startling turn of events, two Elmira residents, Patrick M. Woodard and Josiah Stowe-Alington, have been indicted on multiple felony counts following an alleged armed burglary on W. First Street. The incident, which occurred on January 29, 2024, while the homeowners were away, has left the community in shock, seeking answers and justice.

A Home Invasion and Arrest

The charges against Woodard and Stowe-Alington include first- and second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, and weapon possession. According to the indictment, Woodard entered the home with Stowe-Alington, carrying a loaded .9mm caliber rifle. The suspects were apprehended by local law enforcement, who found them in possession of body armor and the loaded rifle.

Facing the Consequences

Woodard faces five counts, while Stowe-Alington has been indicted on two counts of burglary. Both defendants remain in custody as the case proceeds in the Chemung County Court. The incident has sparked concerns about neighborhood safety, prompting residents to demand increased security measures and swift legal action.

Unanswered Questions and Community Response

While the community grapples with the aftermath of the incident, many questions remain unanswered. What led Woodard and Stowe-Alington to commit such a crime? How can the community ensure its safety moving forward? As the case unfolds in court, the people of Elmira hope for justice and a resolution that brings peace to their neighborhood.

In the wake of this disturbing event, it is clear that the human element of crime extends far beyond the actions of the perpetrators. The impact on victims, their families, and the wider community serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of understanding and addressing the root causes of such incidents.

As the people of Elmira await the outcome of this case, they stand together in their pursuit of justice and their commitment to preserving the safety and well-being of their community.