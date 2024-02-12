Armed Burglars from Elmira Face Multiple Felony Charges: A Community Seeks Justice

In a chilling turn of events, two men from Elmira, NY, have found themselves on the wrong side of the law. Patrick M. Woodard and Josiah Stowe-Alington stand accused of multiple felony counts, including first- and second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, and possession of weapons.

Advertisment

The charges stem from an incident that took place on January 29, 2024. According to court documents, Woodard and Stowe-Alington allegedly broke into a home on the 500 block of W. First Street, armed with a loaded .9mm caliber Hi-Point Model 995 rifle. The homeowners were not present at the time of the break-in.

Following a swift investigation, the suspects were apprehended by local law enforcement. At the time of their arrest, they were found to be in possession of body armor and the aforementioned loaded rifle.

A Tale of Two Suspects

Advertisment

Patrick M. Woodard, 35, faces a total of five counts, including burglary in the first degree, a class B felony; burglary in the second degree, a class C felony; criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, a class B violent felony; and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees, class C and D felonies, respectively.

Josiah Stowe-Alington, 29, has been indicted on two counts of burglary in the first and second degrees. As the case unfolds, more details about the suspects' motives and backgrounds are likely to emerge.

The Road to Justice

Advertisment

The case is currently being heard in the Chemung County Court. Both Woodard and Stowe-Alington remain in custody, awaiting further court action. As the legal process grinds on, the community of Elmira watches with bated breath, seeking answers and a sense of closure in the face of this unsettling event.

It is worth noting that an indictment is merely an accusation, and both defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, the gravity of the charges and the evidence presented thus far paint a troubling picture.

A Community on Edge

Advertisment

The alleged burglary and the subsequent arrests have sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community of Elmira. Residents are left grappling with questions about the safety of their neighborhoods and the motives behind the crime.

As the story continues to develop, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and the unwavering pursuit of justice. In the coming weeks and months, the people of Elmira will look to their legal system for resolution and accountability.

In the meantime, the tale of Patrick M. Woodard and Josiah Stowe-Alington stands as a cautionary narrative, underscoring the potential consequences of criminal actions and the resilience of a community determined to protect its own.